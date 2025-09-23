Addressing the Opioid Crisis, Part 4: The Hidden Mental Health Toll on First Responders

Editor’s Note: As we approach the end of September and National Recovery Month, Homeland Security Today contributor Robert Patterson – former Acting Administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – delivers the final installment of his four-part series on the opioid crisis (Part 1, Part 2, Part 3). Here, he speaks directly to the public safety community about the importance of addressing mental health under the weight of this critically important yet heavy work, as it also is National Suicide Prevention Month.

As I stated at the beginning of this series on the opioid crisis, I firmly believe during our lifetime, there has never been an ongoing crisis that has so deeply impacted every facet of the public safety profession. This constant exposure to crisis can normalize trauma, making it harder to recognize the toll on mental health.

As public safety workers, you are often the first line of defense in protecting and serving your communities, but it’s equally important to protect and support each other. The mental health challenges that come with the profession can take a toll on even the strongest individuals. If you notice a colleague struggling, don’t hesitate to step in. A simple conversation or encouraging them to seek help can make a world of difference.

Remember, addressing mental health is not a sign of weakness—it’s an act of strength that can save lives.

The Power of External Relationships

One of the most valuable pieces of advice I can offer to those in public safety, and something I have had heard repeatedly from other retirees, is to cultivate meaningful friendships outside of the workplace. These external relationships provide a unique balance and perspective that differs from daily colleagues.

I recommend limiting this close-knit group to a maximum of five individuals, what I call the “shovel gang.” While I use this term lightheartedly, it underscores the depth of trust and reliability within this circle. These are the people who, if called upon in the middle of the night with a request as unconventional as, “Bring a shovel and meet me here,” would not question why, but would immediately assure you they are on their way.

Why fewer than five? Because these relationships are time-intensive investments. They aren’t just social or virtual acquaintances, but emotionally healthy, non-toxic people you admire. Most critically, understand it’s a two-way street: You must fill the exact same role for them.

This group serves as your essential support network during challenging times, acting as surrogate therapists when needed, and offering guidance and perspective in moments of crisis. Trust is paramount in these relationships, and that has to work in both directions. These friends will provide honest feedback, both positive and negative, in a constructive manner aimed at helping you grow and improve, rather than serving their own interests.

The value lies in their ability to offer a fresh perspective. While colleagues may empathize with workplace challenges, those unfamiliar with your profession can more clearly observe the impact of these struggles on your well-being. It’s important to note that this role most likely cannot be filled by a spouse, no matter how much they are cherished. In many cases, we withhold certain details from our families to protect them from the difficulties we face.

Personal Reflections on the Weight of Service

During retirement, I grappled with the weight of my work on the opioid crisis. Despite my pride in the efforts of our agency and our partners, I couldn’t shake the feeling that the outcomes were unsatisfactory. The “what ifs” loomed large. What if we had been more proactive on one of many avenues? What if I had helped shape policy differently?

In military contexts, there is a concept known as “acceptable loss,” which refers to the calculated risk that a certain percentage of personnel may not return from a mission. This term, however, is reserved for wartime scenarios and is fundamentally incompatible with our public safety values. When former colleagues would advise, “This crisis is bad, but it could have been worse without our efforts,” it would leave me grappling with how to reconcile such a statement. While I may not have a clear definition of what constitutes a “perfect” outcome in this context, I am certain that “acceptable loss” is not a standard we should ever embrace.

A Moment of Regret

One of the moments in my career I would like to have done differently came during Congressional testimony in 2017. I recited sobering statistics—64,000 drug overdose fatalities, 40,000 of which were opioid-related deaths, and there had been a sharp rise in fentanyl-related cases. My statement, while factually accurate, was: “The issue is the American public has a vague awareness of the problem, and it is coupled with a death toll which most people can’t comprehend.”

In a career of more than 30 years, it is one of the few comments I wish I could take back, because in reflection, it wasn’t helpful in any way. I realize I had failed to humanize the crisis, reducing lives to numbers. In hindsight, I wish I had emphasized the power of individual stories, the pain of those directly impacted, and the urgency of compassion. Instead, I spoke of programs and networks, leaving the human element buried beneath data.

Finding Hope in the Work

In the end, my career is marked by both pride and a level of regret. I am proud of the efforts and accomplishments, but I cannot escape the feeling that more could have been done. Retirement has given me the space to reflect, to question, and to hope that lessons learned will guide future efforts. I am reminded that the value of a career lies not just in the outcomes but in the relentless pursuit of better solutions and the courage to ask, “Did I get it right?”

Sometimes we need to take our own advice. I want to share the following message, part of which is from a graduation ceremony for new agents with a quote adapted from a statement by Nick Cave. I think the combination captures perfectly what I had tried to express a decade ago and directly addresses our current public safety efforts when it comes to supply disruption:

Understand there are those who challenge why we continue our work

in drug law enforcement and the overall greater effort … They will argue

that the problems of the past are still present today, and we simply make

little difference.

Be prepared that at some point you may deal with frustration, and it

may be beyond just commentary from the outside world. At times it may

take devastation for some to understand the idea of mortal value and to

find hope. While hope isn’t a strategy, hopefulness is critical. “Unlike

cynicism, hopefulness is hard earned, makes demands upon us, and can

often feel like the most indefensible and lonely place on earth. Hopefulness

is not a neutral position, it is adversarial. It says the world and its inhabitants

have value and are worth defending. It says the world is worth believing in.”

We are our own best critics, so when these times come, I would ask you

to assess yourself and your efforts. And at the end of the day, if you have

done your best, then work to let this frustration go, tomorrow is always a new day.

No matter how hard it feels at times to continue, understand you are critical. Whether you’re working to reduce supply as part of your profession, or as an individual who is helping support recovery efforts, advocating for treatment, or simply guiding someone toward help—your work matters. Without you, the important bridges do not exist. Every single effort, no matter how big or small, is essential to this collective mission. You are a cornerstone of this network, creating desperately needed change.

Thank you for your continued efforts. Take care of yourself and, as always, safe home.