After Two-Year Renovation, the All-New DEA Museum Is Now Open

The DEA Museum is open again and ready for visitors!

The Museum first opened its doors in 1999 and has been reimagined during a two-year renovation, bringing an exciting new experience to visitors of all ages.

We have ensured that the Museum is a must-see destination in DC!

Museum staff works closely with DEA agents and employees who host international dignitaries. We have welcomed visitors from Peru, Italy, Ireland, and many other countries.

This past summer, over 700 students came to the Museum to explore the history of drug misuse, the science of addiction, and the history of federal drug law enforcement.

A new changing exhibit on asset forfeiture invites guests to learn about this important law enforcement tool. The display features a bright red Harley-Davidson motorcycle confiscated from a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club leader.

While the pandemic presents challenges for everyone, the Museum is open for all with special protocols listed on our website.

Visit deamuseum.org to learn more about the Museum, view select pieces from the collection, and sign up for updates with the Museum Newsletter.