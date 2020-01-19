Ahead of Virginia Gun Rally, State Warns Extremists Could Pose Threat

Hours before dawn on Monday, a bus packed with gun-rights advocates is scheduled to leave Pulaski County on a 230-mile trek to Richmond. Don Holt, whose sporting goods store is chartering the bus, isn’t expecting a single empty seat.

Holt, 62, said there’s much energy and anticipation leading up to a rally Monday that organizers expect to bring tens of thousands of people to the steps of Virginia’s Capitol to argue against gun-control measures Democratic lawmakers are putting forward.

“Buses are full and there are many, many more people that want to go,” he said in a phone interview from his store in Draper. “They don’t want to drive because of the congestion, but we had to turn them away.”

Read more at the Richmond Times-Dispatch

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)