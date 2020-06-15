Arrests as Protesters Fill Central London

The Metropolitan Police (Met) made 113 arrests on June 13 following protests and demonstrations across central London, U.K. Protests have been taking place across the world in response to the death of George Floyd and to highlight racial inequality. Subsequent counter-protests have followed.

The arrests were made for a range of offenses including breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on officers, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of Class A drugs and being drunk and disorderly.

A man was also charged with public decency offenses after he was recorded urinating by a monument dedicated to PC Keith Palmer, the unarmed police officer who stopped a knife-wielding attacker entering Westminster in 2017. Palmer died of his injuries.

A total of 23 officers were injured as protesters threw items at police or targeted them with violence. The Met says none of the injuries are believed to be serious.

Commander Bas Javid, said: “The scenes officers encountered across central London yesterday were utterly shocking. Once again, they were pelted with missiles, or challenged by groups of men intent on violence. “Mindless hooliganism such as this is totally unacceptable and I am pleased arrests were made. We will now work closely with the courts in pursuit of justice. I would like to thank those officers who showed enormous bravery in confronting violent behavior, including our colleagues from British Transport Police and the City of London Police.”

Ahead of the weekend, the Met imposed restrictions on several protest groups that had advertised their intention to gather in central London. They included, Black Lives Matter, right wing and left wing affiliated groups.

The restrictions aimed to keep opposite groups separate and impose time curfews. The British government also reminded protestors that the country remains in a pandemic and people were asked not to gather in large groups.

The demonstration was largely peaceful but there was a minority intent on disorder which resulted in violence and criminal behavior.

Read more at the Metropolitan Police

