Artificial Intelligence in Law Enforcement

Placing available assets where AI anticipates a rise in criminality is paramount. 

By Homeland Security Today

A rapidly developing technology will change the world, perhaps in our lifetime. This technology, artificial intelligence (AI), is defined as “a system’s ability to interpret external data correctly, to learn from such data, and to use those learnings to achieve specific goals and tasks through flexible adaptation.”

Because of AI’s hastened progression, most media reporting is well behind its development and implementation. Multiple areas related to public safety will benefit from the enhancement and enrichment of AI; however, police departments must be cautious with the associated power it brings.

Predictive crime analysis and the subsequent enforcement operations will likely lead to decreased criminal activity. Thus, placing available assets where AI anticipates a rise in criminality is paramount. One expert said, “As threats to public safety mutate faster and faster, AI holds the promise of leveling the playing field for governments.” For instance, gunshot detection technology, already in use domestically and abroad, will be further enhanced by AI, allowing police agencies to coordinate and predict where gun violence may occur.

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

