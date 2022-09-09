Artificial Intelligence in Law Enforcement

Because of AI’s hastened progression, most media reporting is well behind its development and implementation. Multiple areas related to public safety will benefit from the enhancement and enrichment of AI; however, police departments must be cautious with the associated power it brings.

Predictive crime analysis and the subsequent enforcement operations will likely lead to decreased criminal activity. Thus, placing available assets where AI anticipates a rise in criminality is paramount. One expert said, “As threats to public safety mutate faster and faster, AI holds the promise of leveling the playing field for governments.” For instance, gunshot detection technology, already in use domestically and abroad, will be further enhanced by AI, allowing police agencies to coordinate and predict where gun violence may occur.

