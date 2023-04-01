ATF Signs Pledge to Increase Women in Ranks to 30 Percent by 2030

Throughout Women’s History Month, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has celebrated the many contributions and achievements women have made to advance the agency’s mission. As we conclude the month, ATF is proud to reaffirm its commitment to participate in the 30×30 Initiative, a nationwide effort to advance women throughout local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement.

In 2018, the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Justice released a report detailing the lack of workforce equity, specifically in the criminal investigator series. Presently, only 16% of ATF’s criminal investigators are women. Nationwide, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the U.S.

“ATF can best protect the diverse Americans we serve when our workforce is also diverse,” said ATF Director Steven Dettelbach. “Experience and research show that women are a crucial part of that effort, and ATF is committed to relying on talented women in our ranks at all levels and in every type of job. That is what committing to the 30×30 campaign is all about.”

In February 2023, Director Dettelbach formally signed the 30×30 pledge, thereby committing to increase the numbers of women working as criminal investigators, which make up the largest employee group at ATF and will be the focus of ATF’s pledge to improve the representation and inclusion of women in its ranks.

ATF also recently selected its first-ever Chief Diversity Officer, Lisa T. Boykin. “ATF’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has been long standing in the law enforcement community,” said CDO Boykin. “In support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce, ATF has deepened its commitment to being a model employer in support of our strategic hiring initiatives around recruitment, retention and career development. “

The CDO serves as the senior executive situated within the Office of the Director incorporating the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility as an integral facet of ATF work and programs. Boykin will be instrumental in enhancing the recruitment, hiring, retention and promotion policies at ATF.

ATF joins more than 200 police organizations in signing the pledge to increase the representation of women in law enforcement to 30% by 2030, and to ensure law enforcement policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women throughout their careers.

The 30×30 Initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives. For more information, visit 30x30initiative.org(link is external).

ATF regulates the firearm industry and is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

