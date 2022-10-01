57.8 F
ATF Tells Gun Dealers to Report ASAP Any Inventory Loss Due to Hurricane Ian

By Homeland Security Today
A CBP Air and Marine Operations UH-60 air crew flew along the Florida coast to assess damage after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 29, 2022. (CBP photo by Ozzy Trevino)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives alerted firearms dealers to let police and ATF know if Hurricane Ian cause loss or damage to their inventory.

“Following a disaster, any federal firearms or explosives licensee or federal explosives permittee experiencing a theft, loss, or damage to their inventory should contact ATF and their local LE agency ASAP,” the agency tweeted today.

Before Hurricane Ian struck Florida, ATF issued disaster preparedness guidelines to assist federal firearms licensees and federal explosives licensees and permittees in complying with federal laws and regulations.

“A disaster preparedness plan should be established by all FFLs and FEL/FEPs to safeguard their businesses by protecting explosives, firearms, and required records,” ATF said. “If necessary, licensees and permittees should take precautionary steps by contacting their local ATF field office regarding the relocation of explosives magazines and records from business premises to a safe location; or the removal of firearms and ammunition inventory, ATF Forms 4473 and 3310.4, and acquisition and disposition records from business premises to a safe location.”

For more information in preparation for potential disasters, such as hurricanes, floods and tornados, explosives licensees and permittees should refer to ATF Publication 5400.16 while firearms licensees should refer to ATF Publication 3317.7.

