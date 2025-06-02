72.1 F
Bernie Kerik, NYPD Commissioner Who Led During 9/11, Dies at 69

By Matt Seldon
Bernard B. Kerik

Bernard B. Kerik, former NYPD commissioner who led New York City’s police force through the 9/11 terror attacks and earned the nickname “America’s Cop,” died last Thursday at the age of 69. Kerik passed away at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital after being hospitalized with cardiac disease, according to the New York Post.

Kerik’s career in law enforcement was marked by a mix of heroism, controversy, and high-profile assignments both in the U.S. and overseas. Appointed NYPD commissioner by then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani in 2000, he quickly gained a reputation for a hands-on leadership style—earning the nickname “beat cop commissioner” after personally making several arrests during his tenure.

During his 16 months as commissioner, violent crime in New York dropped by 63%, and he became a central figure in the city’s emergency response and recovery operations following the attacks on September 11, 2001. His leadership during that national crisis cemented his public image as a fearless figure in American law enforcement.

Beyond the NYPD, Kerik’s career spanned decades and continents. He served as interim Interior Minister of Iraq in 2003 under a White House appointment, where he was tasked with rebuilding the nation’s internal security forces after the fall of Saddam Hussein. He also worked extensively in the Middle East, advising the royal families of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan, and more recently served as a strategic advisor to the Qatari Ambassador to the United States.

Kerik’s accolades include over 100 awards for public service and bravery, among them the NYPD Medal for Valor, the DEA Administrator’s Award, and commendations from both the Department of Homeland Security and former President Ronald Reagan. He was also named an Honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Kerik remained a prominent national voice in law enforcement and security circles in recent years, including work with former President Donald Trump’s legal team following the 2020 election. In 2024, he was selected as a campaign surrogate focused on crime and national security.

A former correction officer turned decorated police leader, Kerik’s life and legacy remain closely tied to some of the most significant chapters in modern American public safety history. His passing marks the end of an era for a man whose name became synonymous with grit, resilience, and service at a time when New York, and the nation, needed it most.

Tributes continue to pour in following the news of his passing. One such message came from FBI Director Kash Patel:

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

