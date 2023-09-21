Biden Advisor Stefanie Feldman Named Director of New White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

President Biden said today that Stefanie Feldman, a longtime policy advisor to Biden on gun violence prevention, will serve as Director of the new White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

The new Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which will be formally announced Friday, will be overseen by Vice President Harris. Gun violence prevention advocates Greg Jackson and Rob Wilcox will join the administration as Deputy Directors of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Biden said in a statement that the Office of Gun Violence Prevention “will continue to do everything it can to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our families, our communities, and our country apart.” Harris said the office “will play a critical role in implementing President Biden’s and my efforts to reduce violence to the fullest extent under the law, while also engaging and encouraging Congressional leaders, state and local leaders, and advocates to come together to build upon the meaningful progress that we have made to save lives.”

Feldman has worked for President Biden for more than a decade. She currently serves as Assistant to the President and White House Staff Secretary, and will now add the role of Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to her responsibilities.

Previously, she served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the White House Domestic Policy Advisor, the National Policy Director for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign, the inaugural Policy Director for the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware’s Joseph R. Biden School of Public Policy & Administration. She started her career in various policy roles in the White House Office of the Vice President during the Obama-Biden Administration.

A survivor of gun violence, Jackson has led Community Justice Action Fund, a national, survivor-led gun violence prevention organization focused exclusively on the impact to Black and brown communities.

Wilcox served as the Senior Director of Federal Government Affairs at Everytown for Gun Safety. His tenure at Everytown has included advising policymakers at all levels of government, leading the organization’s federal advocacy efforts, and testifying before Congress. Previously, Wilcox worked at Brady, served on the Board of Directors of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, and practiced law at a firm in New York City.