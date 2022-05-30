Biden Announces Third Round of U.S. Marshal Nominees

President Biden is announcing his third round of U.S. Marshal nominees, officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law.

These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in their fields, and their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all.

The President has now announced nine nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshal Biographies

Thomas E. Brown: U.S. Marshal Nominee for the Northern District of Georgia

Thomas E. Brown has been a business owner and consultant since 2014. He served as Sheriff of DeKalb County, Georgia from 2001 to 2016. From 1990 to 2001, he served as the Director of Public Safety for DeKalb County, where he led the Animal Control Section, Fire Bureau, Police Bureau and the 911 communications center. He also served as the Fire Chief for DeKalb County from 1985 to 1990. Mr. Brown received his B.S. from Brenau University in 1990.

2. Brian A. Kyes: U.S. Marshal Nominee for the District of Massachusetts

Brian A. Kyes has served as the Police Chief for the Chelsea Police Department since 2007. He joined the department in 1987 and previously served as a Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. He also currently serves as the President of the Massachusetts Major City Police Chiefs Association. Mr. Kyes received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2002, his M.A. from Anna Maria College in 1990, and his B.A. from Framingham State College in 1987.

3. Stephen D. Lynn: U.S. Marshal Nominee for the Middle District of Georgia

Stephen D. Lynn has served as the Chief of Police for the City of Perry, Georgia since 2013. From 2007 to 2013, he served as an investigator for the Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Georgia. He previously served in the Warner Robins Police Department from 1981 to 2007, where he held numerous leadership positions, including Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division and Strategic Services. Mr. Lynn received his M.P.A from Georgia College & State University in 1996 and his B.S. from Georgia College in 1984.

4. Roy W. Minter, Jr: U.S. Marshal Nominee for the Southern District of Georgia

Roy W. Minter, Jr. has served as the Chief of Police for the Savannah Police Department since 2018. Mr. Minter previously served as the Chief of Police in Peoria, Arizona from 2011 to 2018. He served as the Chief of Police for the Denton, Texas Police Department from 2007 to 2011. From 1992 to 2007, Mr. Minter served in the Aurora, Colorado Police Department, where he held numerous leadership positions, including as Training Section Commander and Operations Support Section Commander. From 1982 to 1992, Mr. Minter served in the Houston Police Department. Mr. Minter received his M.A. in 1998 and his B.A. in 1996, both from the University of Phoenix.

