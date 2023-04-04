Boston Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Transporting Firearms from Alabama into Massachusetts

A Boston man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to illegally transporting firearms from Alabama into Massachusetts.

Jarmori Brown, 20, pleaded guilty on March 29, 2023 to one count of illegal transportation or receipt in state of residency of firearm purchased or acquired outside of state of residency, and one count of conspiracy to illegally transport firearms. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for July 10, 2023.

In July 2022, Brown was charged along with co-defendants Brandon Moore, Jahquel Pringle and Kobe Smith. Brown has been in state custody on unrelated state charges since being charged federally. Pringle and Smith are currently in federal custody pending the government’s appeal of a District of Oregon order of release on conditions. Moore’s case was transferred to his home district of the Middle District of Alabama, where he has since pleaded guilty.

“The illegal trafficking of firearms is a serious crime and threat to public health and safety. Every illegal firearm in our Commonwealth fuels gun violence in our communities. Each can potentially be used to commit a shooting or homicide. Preventing the trafficking of illegal firearms and removing them from our streets is critical to addressing and reducing violent crime,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Mr. Brown knowingly circumvented the law to unlawfully purchase multiple firearms in another state and funnel them into our Commonwealth. At least seven of these illegal firearms have since been recovered from the streets of Boston and surrounding communities. Every single day, our City and our nation feel the devastating and deadly consequences of firearms. Trafficking plays a direct role in this. Anyone who attempts to evade firearm laws and put Massachusetts residents in jeopardy will be targeted and held accountable.”

“Transporting firearms across state lines with the express intent of furthering criminal activity will not be tolerated, and ATF will continue to use our resources to stop these crimes in their tracks,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division.

According to court documents, Brown, Pringle, Smith and Moore conspired to obtain at least 24 firearms from Alabama, where Moore lived, and then transport them to Boston. In August 2020, Brown traveled from Boston to Alabama on a commercial bus to pick up the firearms from Moore and then transported the firearms, concealed within luggage, back to Boston on the commercial bus. At least seven firearms obtained in this manner have been recovered by law enforcement from the streets of Boston and surrounding communities.

Both the interstate transportation charge and the conspiracy charge provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

