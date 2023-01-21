Bureau of Justice Statistics Names Dr. Suzanne Strong New Chief of Judicial Statistics

The Bureau of Justice Statistics announced Dr. Suzanne Strong as the new chief of its Judicial Statistics Unit.

Suzanne has almost 20 years of experience working with courts and conducting data collection and research, including working for the Circuit Court of Anne Arundel County in Maryland and assisting the Maryland state courts in piloting a statewide court data management system.

She joined BJS in 2014 as a statistician, where she led projects focused on problem-solving courts, indigent defense, prosecutors, attorneys general, and courts. She then joined RTI International in 2020 as a research criminologist, where she led or contributed to projects involving pretrial release, use of defense investigators, prosecutor-led diversion programs, and state-initiated expungement legislation.

She is thrilled to return to BJS to lead the Judicial Statistics Unit, where she will have responsibility for administrative data collections and surveys of court personnel, including court administrators, prosecutors, indigent defense providers, and others.

Suzanne earned her PhD in sociology, specializing in criminology and organizational behavior, from the University at Albany–SUNY (NY) and her BS degree in sociology from Towson University (MD).

The Bureau of Justice Statistics of the U.S. Department of Justice is the principal federal agency responsible for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating reliable statistics on crime and criminal justice in the United States.