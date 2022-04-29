Bureau of Justice Statistics Releases Trends and Patterns in Firearm Violence, 1993–2018

The rate of nonfatal firearm violence for persons age 12 or older declined 76% from 1993 to 2018, dropping from 7.3 to 1.7 victimizations per 1,000, and ranging from 1.1 to 1.8 per 1,000 from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, there were 470,800 nonfatal firearm victimizations against persons age 12 or older, down 69% from 1.5 million in 1993. Males had higher rates than females of nonfatal firearm victimization during 2014–18. Nearly 70% of nonfatal firearm violence was reported to police during this five-year period.

From 1993 to 2018, an annual average of 8% of all fatal and nonfatal violence involved a firearm. The majority of this firearm violence involved the use of a handgun. In 2018, an estimated 7,600 firearm homicides were committed with a handgun, down from 14,000 in 1993. The average number of nonfatal firearm victimizations involving a handgun also decreased, from 1.3 million in 1993–95 to 432,800 in 2016–18. Read the report at the Bureau of Justice Statistics