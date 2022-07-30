Canada Announces Proposed Pricing Model for Assault Style Firearms Buyback Program

In 2020, Canada announced it would ban over 1,500 models and variants of assault-style firearms, like AR-15s, and implement a buyback program.

On July 28, the Canadian government published the proposed price list for the buyback program, which details the compensation that owners would receive when their firearms are bought back.

The government has also opened the consultation period on the program and welcomes the opinions and insights of firearms owners on the proposed list, from now until August 28, 2022. The goal of this consultation is to receive input from firearms owners, businesses and industry on the proposed compensation amounts.

The amounts vary depending on firearm category but range from $1,139 for VZ.58s to $6,209 for SG550 and SG551 assault rifles.

It will be mandatory for individuals to participate in the buyback program, have their assault-style firearms rendered inoperable at the government’s expense, or otherwise lawfully disposed. A separate and distinct compensation model for businesses that participate in the buyback program is in development. Specific consultations will also occur this summer.

The ban and buyback are two of several elements in the government’s comprehensive plan to keep Canadians safe. This begins at the country’s borders, where resources have been added to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into Canada. The government is also investing in prevention programs to tackle the root causes of gun crime and stop it before it starts. In May, the government introduced Bill C-21 – the most significant action on gun violence in Canada in a generation – which includes a national freeze on handgun ownership, new “red flag” laws to stop domestic violence, and tougher penalties for organized crime.

