86.5 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Capitol Police Arrest Man with Fake Badge, Body Armor and High-Capacity Magazines

Felipe, who is a retired police officer out of New York, presented the USCP officers with a fake badge that had "Department of the INTERPOL" printed on it.

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Capitol Police)

A Michigan man was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning after he was found with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition.

Just before 5:00 am, a U.S. Capitol Police patrol officer started talking to a man who had parked his 2017 Dodge Challenger near Peace Circle, on the West side of the Capitol.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Jerome Felipe out of Flint, Michigan.

Felipe, who is a retired police officer out of New York, presented the USCP officers with a fake badge that had “Department of the INTERPOL” printed on it. Felipe also made a false statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency.

Felipe gave officers permission to search his vehicle. The officers discovered a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines, and other ammunition in the car. No real guns were found.

Investigators are still working to determine the reason Felipe was parked near the U.S. Capitol.

Felipe is facing charges for Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo.

Read more at U.S. Capitol Police

Previous articleAmerican Woman Who Led ISIS Battalion Pleads Guilty
Next articleDOJ Announces Next Steps in Critical Incident Review of the Law Enforcement Response to the Mass Shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals