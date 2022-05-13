63.4 F
Catherine De Bolle Extends Term at Helm of Europol

By Homeland Security Today
Europol photograph of Catherine De Bolle

The Council of the European Union has appointed Ms. Catherine De Bolle for a second term as Executive Director of Europol as of May 2022. De Bolle’s term is extended for a period of four years until 1 May 2026.

The extension is based on a procedure following the decision of the Management Board of Europol as of 1 May 2017, which set out the extension of the term of office of the Executive Director of Europol. According to this procedure, Europol’s Management Board had informed the European Parliament that it would propose to the Council of the European Union that De Bolle’s term of office be extended.

De Bolle was first appointed Executive Director of Europol by a Council Decision of March 8, 2018 and her first term of office expired on May 1, 2022. The Executive Director of Europol is appointed for a four-year period, extendable once in accordance with Article 54(4) of Regulation (EU) 2016/794. De Bolle previously served as Commissioner General of the Belgian Federal Police from 2012 until 2018.

Read Catherine De Bolle’s biography at Europol

