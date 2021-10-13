Cities with the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID-19

With the homicide rate having spiked by an average of 34% in 50 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021, WalletHub today released its report on the Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID, along with accompanying videos and expert commentary.

In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2021 as well as per capita homicides in Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.

Cities with Highest Increase in Homicide Rates 1. Atlanta, GA 6. Indianapolis, IN 2. Memphis, TN 7. Washington, DC 3. Chicago, IL 7. Detroit, MI 4. New Orleans, LA 9. Louisville, KY 5. Baltimore, MD 10. Columbus, OH

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on October 11, 2021.

