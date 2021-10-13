66.9 F
Cities with the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID-19

In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2021.

By Homeland Security Today
(FBI photo)

With the homicide rate having spiked by an average of 34% in 50 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021, WalletHub today released its report on the Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID, along with accompanying videos and expert commentary.

In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2021 as well as per capita homicides in Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020 and Q3 2019.

Cities with Highest Increase in Homicide Rates
1. Atlanta, GA 6. Indianapolis, IN
2. Memphis, TN 7. Washington, DC
3. Chicago, IL 7. Detroit, MI
4. New Orleans, LA 9. Louisville, KY
5. Baltimore, MD 10. Columbus, OH

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on October 11, 2021.

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-homicide-rate/94070/

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

