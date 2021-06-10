Coast Guard Renames Personnel Housing Facility After NYPD/USCG Reserve 9/11 Hero Vincent G. Danz

Coast Guard Sector New York held a dedication ceremony Wednesday honoring Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent G. Danz and dedicating the housing facility Vincent G. Danz Hall as part of the 20th year remembrance of the events on 9/11.

Danz served as a Coast Guard Reservist at Coast Guard Activities New York, as well as an NYPD officer at the Emergency Services Unit in the Bronx. He responded on 9/11 to aid victims and lost his life when the World Trade Center collapsed.

The unaccompanied personnel housing building was originally built in 1986 by the Navy to support Naval Station New York. The Coast Guard then gained ownership of the property when it moved to Fort Wadsworth from Governor’s Island in 1997.

