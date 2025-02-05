35.9 F
Congress Urged to Protect FBI Agents

A joint letter requesting congressional leaders protect Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agents from political retribution was submitted Monday, February 3, in response to recent actions taken by President Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ). The letter was sent by: 

  • Judge William Webster, former director of the FBI and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency; 
  • the FBI Agents Association (FBIAA), a voluntary professional association representing more than 14,000 active and retired FBI Special Agents;  
  • Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA), the largest nonpartisan, nonprofit professional association, exclusively representing federal law enforcement officers throughout the United States; and  
  • the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, a fraternal educational and community-minded organization composed of former FBI Special Agents. 

On January 31, the Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove terminated eight officials from the FBI’s senior leadership team, including the heads of the Washington and Miami field offices. Additionally, the FBI was ordered to compile lists of all current and former personnel who worked on investigations related to January 6, 2021, as well as a Hamas-related case, to determine whether those individuals should face additional personnel actions. 

The FBIAA and fellow advocates wrote to Congress to express their concerns about these actions and the repercussions to the FBI’s critical work, stating “[it’s] creating dangerous distractions, imperiling ongoing investigations, and undermining the Bureau’s ability to work with state, local, and international partners to make America safe again.” FBI employees also reported being ordered to fill out a questionnaire detailing their work on cases related to the Capitol riot. 

The letter appealed to the leaders of the House and Senate to ensure that DOJ “follow established disciplinary procedures that provide the necessary due process and transparency to our nation’s law enforcement officers.” They also repeated the confirmation hearing statement of Kash Patel, President Trump’s nominee for FBI Director, that Special Agents not be terminated or disciplined for carrying out their case assignments.  

Read the full Joint Letter to Congress on the FBI. 

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and has been asked to return for the 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Dallas. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

