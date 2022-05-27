COVID-19 Pandemic Drove an 81 Percent Decline in Federal Arrests in FY2020

This report describes cases processed by the federal criminal justice system, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and U.S. Sentencing Commission. It is the 34th in an annual series based on data from BJS’s Federal Justice Statistics Program, which began in 1979. The report provides national statistics on the federal response to crime for fiscal year 2020 and some statistics on changes over time. It also describes case processing in the federal criminal justice system, including investigations by U.S. attorneys, prosecutions and declinations, convictions and acquittals, sentencing, probation and supervised release, and imprisonment.