Critical Thinking in Digital Spaces: Register Now for the 2022 Insider Threat Virtual Conference

The 2022 Insider Threat Virtual Conference, hosted jointly by the Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency (DCSA), Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE), and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security (OUSD(I&S)), will bring security professionals and policy makers across the U.S. Government and industry together to kick off the National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM) campaign. This year’s theme is “Critical Thinking in Digital Spaces.”

The 2022 Insider Threat Virtual Conference features senior level speakers and panelists who will present on critical thinking for the workforce, social engineering threats, an insider threat case study, and resources for workforce resiliency to counter insider risk.

Virtual Streaming Dates:

Thursday, September 1, 2022 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern

Audience: Up to 3,000 Insider Threat practitioners, and counterintelligence and security professionals from the Department of Defense, Federal Agencies, private industry, critical infrastructure sectors, and academia.

Location: Virtual sessions will be available through Adobe Connect online platform. You will receive the direct link to access the conference after you register.

Classification: This conference is UNCLASSIFIED. Classified and FOUO/controlled unclassified information (CUI) will NOT be presented or discussed.

Read more and register here