CSFA Partners with Firefighter’s ABCs to Help Expand Diversity in the Fire Service

California State Firefighters’ Association (CSFA) has entered into a strategic partnership with Firefighter’s ABCs as we work collaboratively toward a more diverse fire service in California and nationwide.

“As the state’s oldest fire service trade association, representing thousands of fire service professionals from all ranks and jurisdictions, CSFA recognizes the importance of establishing broad diversity in our profession,” noted CSFA President Eddie Sell. “We also know that diversity is an important component of how we are viewed by the public, and helps us most effectively serve the diverse communities of California as first responders.”

“At Firefighter’s ABCs are very pleased to partner with CSFA in its efforts to promote diversity throughout the state of California,” said Firefighter’s ABCs founder Russell Hayden.

Hayden joined the fire service in 1969 at the Los Altos Fire Department and eventually joined the San Jose Fire Department in 1975, where he was one of only 8 black firefighters. He founded Firefighter’s ABCs in the 1990s as a central resource to help young people from traditionally under-represented groups to learn and prepare for successful fire service careers.

“The diversity programs and resources of Firefighter’s ABCs are well-established as being comprehensive and effective, and they will complement the mission of CSFA’s newly-established LEDS (Leadership, Equity, Diversity and Service) Committee,” said CSFA Executive Director Jeff Meston.

“I consider it an honor to be a part of this partnership,” added Hayden, “and it is my hope that other state fire associations will follow in this much needed and bold move on the part of CSFA.”

As part of the strategic partnership, CSFA will promote the resources of Firefighter’s ABCs including a one year Free Membership in the Firefighter Diversity Recruitment Council for California Fire Departments, and the free Firefighter’s ABCs Online Internship Program for any youth, to name just a few of the many resources available.

To learn more about Firefighter’s ABCs and their resources please visit their website at https://firefightersabcs.com/

