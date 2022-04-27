52.2 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety
Subject Matter AreasLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

D.C. Cop Testifies He Struggled to Breathe as Former NYPD Officer Attacked Him on Jan. 6

Rathbun said that it was clear the “sea of people” could easily overtake the officers protecting the building.

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Attorney's Office)

A D.C. police officer who was attacked by a former New York City cop during the Capitol riot testified that he was “scared” and “in pretty bad shape” after the rioter swung a flagpole and then tackled him to the ground as the pro-Trump mob breached the barricades.

Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun told jurors on Wednesday that police were “overwhelmed” by a “hostile” crowd at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rathbun, who did not recall ever being on the grounds of the Capitol building before, said that it was clear the “sea of people” could easily overtake the officers protecting the building.

Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, whose defense team concedes that he grappled with Rathbun, is attempting to convince jurors that Rathbun invited the attack. They have also claimed that Rathbun “punched” Webster after Webster pushed against a barricade. Footage from several angles shown in court shows that Rathbun struck Webster with an open hand only after Webster shoved the metal barricade into him twice. Rathbun described the contact with Webster’s face as incidental.

Read more at NBC News

Previous articleLog4Shell Ranked Top Exploited Vulnerability of 2021 by Agencies
Next articleSextortion: An Online Threat to Kids and Teens
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals