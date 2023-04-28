D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee Leaves to Take FBI Job as Assistant Director of the Office of Partner Engagement

Director Christopher Wray has named Robert J. Contee III as the assistant director of the Office of Partner Engagement at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The Office of Partner Engagement builds relationships between the FBI, federal agencies, and law enforcement at all levels across the nation.

Mr. Contee most recently served as the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, where he served for 30 years.

A D.C. native, Mr. Contee joined the MPD as a cadet in 1989. He became a sworn officer three years later and began working as a patrol officer. Mr. Contee rose through the ranks of the police department, serving in numerous districts and leading several different programs, squads, and branches.

In early 2004, Mr. Contee was promoted to captain and led the Violent Crimes Branch, including the Homicide Branch and the Sexual Assault Unit. He was promoted to commander of the Second District later in 2004 and transferred to the Special Operations Division in 2006.

Mr. Contee also served as commander of the First and Sixth districts and later led the Recruiting Division. He was named assistant chief of the Professional Development Bureau in 2016, and as patrol chief of Patrol Services South in 2017.

In 2018, Mr. Contee was named assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, which includes the Criminal Investigations Division, the Narcotics and Special Investigations Division, the Crime Scene Investigations Division, the Youth and Family Services Division, and the School Safety Division.

The D.C. mayor appointed Mr. Contee chief of police in late 2020. He served as acting chief until his confirmation in May 2021.

Mr. Contee earned a bachelor’s in professional studies with a concentration in police science from George Washington University.

Read more at FBI