60 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 27, 2023
spot_img
Federal PagesDOJFBI

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee Leaves to Take FBI Job as Assistant Director of the Office of Partner Engagement

The D.C. mayor appointed Contee chief of police in late 2020. He served as acting chief until his confirmation in May 2021.

By Homeland Security Today

Director Christopher Wray has named Robert J. Contee III as the assistant director of the Office of Partner Engagement at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The Office of Partner Engagement builds relationships between the FBI, federal agencies, and law enforcement at all levels across the nation.

Mr. Contee most recently served as the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, where he served for 30 years.

A D.C. native, Mr. Contee joined the MPD as a cadet in 1989. He became a sworn officer three years later and began working as a patrol officer. Mr. Contee rose through the ranks of the police department, serving in numerous districts and leading several different programs, squads, and branches.

In early 2004, Mr. Contee was promoted to captain and led the Violent Crimes Branch, including the Homicide Branch and the Sexual Assault Unit. He was promoted to commander of the Second District later in 2004 and transferred to the Special Operations Division in 2006.

Mr. Contee also served as commander of the First and Sixth districts and later led the Recruiting Division. He was named assistant chief of the Professional Development Bureau in 2016, and as patrol chief of Patrol Services South in 2017.

In 2018, Mr. Contee was named assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau, which includes the Criminal Investigations Division, the Narcotics and Special Investigations Division, the Crime Scene Investigations Division, the Youth and Family Services Division, and the School Safety Division.

The D.C. mayor appointed Mr. Contee chief of police in late 2020. He served as acting chief until his confirmation in May 2021.

Mr. Contee earned a bachelor’s in professional studies with a concentration in police science from George Washington University.

Read more at FBI

Previous articleDHS S&T Forms New Startup Cohort to Strengthen Software Supply Chain Visibility Tools
Next articleMayorkas to Deliver the Keynote Address at Coast Guard Academy’s 142nd Commencement Exercises
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals