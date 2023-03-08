D.C. Police Sergeant Charged with Federal Civil Rights Violation and Second-Degree Murder

A federal indictment was unsealed Tuesday charging MPD Sergeant Enis Jevric, 41, with a federal civil rights violation and second-degree murder. The charges stem from Jevric’s August 25, 2021, fatal shooting of An’Twan Gilmore, 27, in Northeast Washington, D.C. Jevric appeared this afternoon before the Honorable Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

As alleged in count one of indictment, the defendant, while acting under the color of law, willfully deprived Gilmore, 27, of his right to be free from the use of excessive force. Specifically, the defendant used his MPD-issued firearm to shoot and kill Gilmore. Count two charges Gilmore with violating federal law by using a firearm to commit second-degree murder. Finally, count three charges the defendant with murder in the second-degree, in violation of D.C. Code. The alleged offenses carry a statutory maximum penalty of life in prison.

“We thoroughly investigate every incident where one of our fellow citizens dies during an interaction with law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, in announcing the indictment. “We have found that most officers use force only when necessary. In these investigations, we follow the evidence and the law. In the overwhelming majority of these cases, criminal charges would not be appropriate. But when an officer willfully disregards the safety of a citizen he is sworn to protect, he violates the trust placed in him by virtue of his badge. Today’s indictment reinforces that we will hold officers who commit civil rights violations accountable.”

“Law enforcement officers take an oath to serve and protect our communities, and should be held to the highest standards,” said David Sundberg, Assistant Director in Charge the FBI Washington Field Office. “This investigation demonstrates the FBI’s unyielding commitment to pursuing justice for those whose fundamental rights have been breached.”

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and is being prosecuted by the Fraud, Public Corruption, and Civil Rights Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Read more at the Justice Department