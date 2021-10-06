DEA Administrator Anne Milgram Releases Statement on Tucson Shooting

On Monday, two DEA Special Agents and a DEA Task Force Officer from the Tucson Police Department were involved in a shooting incident during a law enforcement operation in Tucson, Arizona. The DEA is deeply saddened to report that DEA Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo died as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting. Group Supervisor Garbo joined DEA in 2005 and served honorably for more than 16 years as a Special Agent and Group Supervisor combatting criminal drug traffickers from the Nogales corridor to Kabul, Afghanistan. Group Supervisor Garbo’s operational expertise, mentorship, and leadership were legendary in the Tucson community. With unparalleled talent and courage, he carried out duties ranging from tactical instruction to serving as a member of the Phoenix Field Division Special Response Team. Across DEA, Group Supervisor Garbo was universally loved and respected for his leadership, and for his unrelenting passion to protect the safety of the American people. Above all else, he was a devoted and loving father and husband. DEA mourns the loss of our beloved colleague.

DEA is thankful that the other Special Agent and the Task Force Officer, who both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, are in stable condition. Please keep the families of all of those involved in yesterday’s tragic events in your thoughts and prayers.

Read more at DEA