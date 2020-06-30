Deceased San Quentin Death Row Inmate Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Virus Spreads Through Prison

Richard Stitely, a condemned inmate at San Quentin State Prison that was found unresponsive in his cell last week and pronounced dead, was confirmed Monday to have tested positive for COVID-19 as an outbreak at the prison was spreading exponentially.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the positive test was conducted by the California Department of Public Health as part of a forensic examination of the 71-year-old Stitely, who had been on Death Row since 1992.

The coroner’s office said the cause, mode and manner of death were undetermined pending additional investigation and toxicology testing.

