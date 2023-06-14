Department of Justice Leaders Meet in Seattle to Discuss Strategies to Combat Community Violence

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown is hosting the Attorney General Advisory Committee’s Violent and Organized Crime Subcommittee in Seattle this week to share what is working in communities across the country to combat gun crime and enhance community safety. The group will hear from a variety of speakers on community programs working to end the cycle of gun violence, particularly among youth. Additionally, the Director of DOJ’s Project Safe Neighborhood program will lead discussions on the technical training and assistance available to support districts implementing anti-violence programs nationwide.

“This is an excellent opportunity to learn from other districts about strategies that are successfully promoting community safety,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “We are also highlighting some of the community partnerships here in Western Washington that are working to get firearms away from those who shouldn’t have them. We’ll also spend time learning directly from community stakeholders about their perspectives on violence prevention.”

The King County Prosecutor’s Office will present about the Extreme Risk Protection Order program developed in Washington State. This “Red Flag” law has been a critical tool for getting firearms away from those with behavioral health or domestic violence issues or other violence risk factors. An Extreme Risk Protection Order (“ERPO”) was utilized in a federal case during the investigation of Atomwaffen leader Kaleb Cole. Cole had numerous firearms removed from his residence north of Seattle under the ERPO. The Assistant United States Attorney who prosecuted Cole will present to the group about how the law was an important tool in the investigation that ultimately led to the federal prosecution and conviction for hate crimes.

The AGAC Violent and Organized Crime Subcommittee is led by United States Attorney Andrew Luger of Minnesota and the Vice-Chair is United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorneys or their representatives are attending from New York, Illinois, California, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana, Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi, Georgia, Maine, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Iowa.

Read more at the Justice Department