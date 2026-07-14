Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson Killed While Serving Fugitive Warrant in Louisiana

The homeland security and federal law enforcement community is mourning the loss of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson, who was killed on July 13 while assisting in the apprehension of a violent fugitive in Alexandria, Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office were attempting to arrest a wanted violent suspect at approximately 3:00 p.m. when they came under gunfire. During the exchange, Deputy Marshal Hanson was fatally wounded.

The suspect barricaded himself, prompting a response from dozens of law enforcement officers and a standoff that lasted approximately three hours before he was taken into custody. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

Agencies responding to the scene included the U.S. Marshals Service, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI’s New Orleans Field Office announced it has assumed the lead federal investigative role, describing the incident as an assault on a federal officer.

“The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police. The FBI is now leading the investigation into an assault on a federal officer. Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law. The subject, now under investigation, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”

Authorities have not yet released additional information regarding the suspect or the circumstances that led to the exchange of gunfire.

Deputy Marshal Hanson devoted 26 years to law enforcement, serving at every level of the homeland security enterprise.

He began his career in local law enforcement before joining the U.S. Border Patrol. He later served as a Special Agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before becoming a Deputy U.S. Marshal, where he continued his commitment to protecting communities and pursuing dangerous fugitives.

Throughout his career, Hanson served alongside federal, state, and local partners on some of the nation’s most challenging public safety missions, exemplifying the collaborative spirit that defines modern law enforcement.

He is survived by his fiancée, his children, and his parents.

The U.S. Marshals Service and its law enforcement partners expressed their condolences following Hanson’s death, recognizing both his decades of service and the sacrifice he made in the line of duty.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced daily by members of fugitive apprehension teams and violent offender task forces, whose mission frequently places them in direct confrontation with armed and dangerous individuals.

Homeland Security Today extends its deepest condolences to Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson’s family, friends, and colleagues, and honors his 26 years of dedicated service to the American people.