DOJFederal/State/LocalLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson Killed While Serving Fugitive Warrant in Louisiana

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White
Veridium
Veridium
July 14, 2026

The homeland security and federal law enforcement community is mourning the loss of Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson, who was killed on July 13 while assisting in the apprehension of a violent fugitive in Alexandria, Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office were attempting to arrest a wanted violent suspect at approximately 3:00 p.m. when they came under gunfire. During the exchange, Deputy Marshal Hanson was fatally wounded.

The suspect barricaded himself, prompting a response from dozens of law enforcement officers and a standoff that lasted approximately three hours before he was taken into custody. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital.

Agencies responding to the scene included the U.S. Marshals Service, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI’s New Orleans Field Office announced it has assumed the lead federal investigative role, describing the incident as an assault on a federal officer.

“The FBI responded to an incident this afternoon in Alexandria with the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police. The FBI is now leading the investigation into an assault on a federal officer. Louisiana State Police is also investigating potential violations of state law. The subject, now under investigation, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Because this is a very active and ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this time.”

Authorities have not yet released additional information regarding the suspect or the circumstances that led to the exchange of gunfire.

Deputy Marshal Hanson devoted 26 years to law enforcement, serving at every level of the homeland security enterprise.

He began his career in local law enforcement before joining the U.S. Border Patrol. He later served as a Special Agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before becoming a Deputy U.S. Marshal, where he continued his commitment to protecting communities and pursuing dangerous fugitives.

Throughout his career, Hanson served alongside federal, state, and local partners on some of the nation’s most challenging public safety missions, exemplifying the collaborative spirit that defines modern law enforcement.

He is survived by his fiancée, his children, and his parents.

The U.S. Marshals Service and its law enforcement partners expressed their condolences following Hanson’s death, recognizing both his decades of service and the sacrifice he made in the line of duty.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced daily by members of fugitive apprehension teams and violent offender task forces, whose mission frequently places them in direct confrontation with armed and dangerous individuals.

Homeland Security Today extends its deepest condolences to Deputy U.S. Marshal Drew Hanson’s family, friends, and colleagues, and honors his 26 years of dedicated service to the American people.

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Kalyna White is an operations and strategy professional with expertise spanning government relations, nonprofit leadership, and digital communications. She currently serves as Manager at the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), where she oversees day-to-day operations, manages over $1 million in annual billing, supports 200+ member companies, and leads events with up to 400 attendees. She also directs the editorial and digital strategy for Homeland Security Today, where her leadership has grown the platform from 200,000 to more than 4 million annual visitors. In addition to her professional work, Kalyna is the Founder of LABUkraine, a nonprofit organization that connects Ukrainian youth to opportunity through technology and education by building computer labs with recycled technology from American businesses. Since Russia’s invasion, she has expanded LABUkraine’s mission to deliver critical humanitarian aid to frontline communities, coordinating international logistics for medical supplies, water filtration systems, and hygiene goods. A graduate of the University of California, San Diego with a B.A. in Political Science and minors in Middle Eastern Studies and English Literature, Kalyna also served as President of the Panhellenic Association and Pi Beta Phi Fraternity, representing more than 1,500 women. She has been deeply engaged in the homeland security community since high school, serving for nearly a decade as Youth Ambassador and later a Board Member for Women in Homeland Security. She is passionate about leveraging operations, strategy, and innovation to strengthen organizations and create lasting global impact.

Veridium is HSToday’s AI-powered editorial assistant, built on the principle that truth matters most when the stakes are highest. Evolving alongside the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, Veridium was designed not just to generate content, but to elevate it—combining cutting-edge language models with a disciplined commitment to accuracy, clarity, and mission relevance.

From its earliest iterations, Veridium has been rigorously trained to prioritize facts over narratives. It does not follow political trends or ideological framing; instead, it anchors its outputs in verified information, credible sourcing, and balanced analysis. Its development has been guided by a clear standard: to support journalism that informs rather than influences.

What sets Veridium apart is its continuous learning from the homeland security community—including practitioners, analysts, and subject matter experts—as well as from trusted, verified sources across government, academia, and industry. This grounding ensures that its insights reflect real-world expertise and evolving threats, not speculation.

As AI continues to transform how information is created and consumed, Veridium represents a deliberate path forward: technology in service of truth, built to support the integrity and mission of HSToday.

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