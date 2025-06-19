A Department of Homeland Security child exploitation prevention program designed to empower children to understand the threats and report suspected online exploitation, led directly to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigation, arrest and federal conviction of a former teacher and coach preying on children, authorities announced May 23.

Anthony James Deason, 29, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release for one count of attempted receipt of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case began when a brave student—after attending a Know2Protect Project iGuardian presentation at school—felt empowered to approach the ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents leading the presentation and report disturbing online behavior by a trusted adult. That decision launched an ICE HSI, local police department, criminal investigation into Deason, who was then a teacher and coach with Tahlequah Public Schools.

“This case is a clear example of how education and outreach can change—and even save—lives,” said Mike Prado, the Deputy Assistant Director of the DHS Cyber Crimes Center where the Know2Protect campaign is housed. “Because of the Know2Protect campaign, a young student recognized abusive behavior, had the courage to speak up, and helped stop a predator in his tracks. This child’s bravery, and the swift response from law enforcement, protected others and ensured justice.”

According to investigators, between Oct. 26 and 30, 2023, Deason used social media to contact two students he knew to be minors, attempting to solicit sexually explicit images in exchange for money and gift cards. He also sent an unsolicited explicit image of himself to one of the victims. Fortunately, both minors refused his advances—and thanks to the student’s courage and awareness gained from the Know2Protect campaign, Deason’s actions were brought to light.

The Tahlequah Public School where this crime occurred took a proactive approach to student safety by incorporating Know2Protect Project iGuardian presentations as part of its required school curriculum. By making online safety education a priority, the school created an environment where students were informed, vigilant and empowered to speak up.

“Through its collaboration with DHS and the Know2Protect Campaign, Tahlequah Public Schools ensured students had the tools to recognize online danger and the confidence to speak up,” said Know2Protect Campaign Director Kate Kennedy. “That cooperation led directly to the exposure of a predator and should encourage other schools to also include this important training.”

Deason pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 11, 2024. The crime occurred in Cherokee County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The investigation was conducted by ICE Homeland Security Investigations Oklahoma office and the Tahlequah Police Department.

“Because of the strong collaboration between ICE HSI, Tahlequah Public Schools, Tahlequah PD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we were able to stop this predator before he attempted to exploit others,” said Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard ICE HSI Dallas. “Campaigns like Know2Protect help students recognize warning signs and know how to safely reach out for help and is making a real difference in protecting children.”

