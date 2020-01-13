DOJ Says Man Linked to Neo-Nazis Used ‘Swatting’ Against Journalists, Government Officials

Federal authorities believe a Virginia man tied to a neo-Nazi organization is behind a series of bomb threats and “swatting” attacks targeting journalists, government officials and others, according to The Washington Post.

John William Kirby Kelley appeared before a federal court in Alexandria on Friday, shortly after being arrested.

According to The Post, officials have been investigating Kelley since 2018, when he allegedly called Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., claiming someone armed with an AR-15 had hidden pipe bombs around campus.

Read more at The Hill

