DPS, FBI and Local Agencies Partner for Mass Casualty Training Exercise

On Oct. 26 and 27, 2023, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) joined with federal, state and local partners for the 2023 Texas Statewide Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack (CCTA) Full-Scale Exercise.

The CCTA exercise was more than a year in the making, requiring extensive planning and coordination. DPS worked closely with the four Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Offices in Texas along with many other agencies at the state and local level – including law enforcement, emergency management, public health and other partners – to plan and execute the exercise.

“This type of realistic and demanding exercise is critical for testing and maintaining our level of preparedness,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The CCTA exercise strengthens collaboration and partnerships among agencies at all levels that will need to work together in real-life situations to save lives and protect Texans. I have no doubt we are better prepared today than we were a few days ago because this training took place.”