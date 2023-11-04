68.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Education and TrainingFederal GovernmentLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

DPS, FBI and Local Agencies Partner for Mass Casualty Training Exercise

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Ga. (FLETC photo)

On Oct. 26 and 27, 2023, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) joined with federal, state and local partners for the 2023 Texas Statewide Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack (CCTA) Full-Scale Exercise.

The CCTA exercise was more than a year in the making, requiring extensive planning and coordination. DPS worked closely with the four Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Field Offices in Texas along with many other agencies at the state and local level – including law enforcement, emergency management, public health and other partners – to plan and execute the exercise.

“This type of realistic and demanding exercise is critical for testing and maintaining our level of preparedness,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The CCTA exercise strengthens collaboration and partnerships among agencies at all levels that will need to work together in real-life situations to save lives and protect Texans. I have no doubt we are better prepared today than we were a few days ago because this training took place.”

Previous article
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Appoints New Emergency Management Director
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights