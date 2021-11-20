Emergency Management Veteran Jerome Hauer Named Honorary New York City Fire Commissioner

Former Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jerome M. Hauer, Ph.D., was sworn in as honorary New York City Fire Commissioner in honor of his lifelong achievements and support of the fire service.

Hauer is a senior advisor at Teneo Risk, a member of the World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine (WADEM) Board Of Directors, a member of the Advisory Committee on Humanitarian Health at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, and Associate Editor at the Journal of Special Operations Medicine.

In 1996, Hauer was named first Director of the Office of Emergency Management for the city of New York. Hauer was named the first Acting Assistant Secretary for the Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness at the Department of Health and Human Services in 2002, where he coordinated preparedness and response efforts including to chemical, biological, and radiological terrorism. He was a senior advisor to the Secretary for National Security and Emergency Management after the 9/11 attacks and anthrax letters.

Previously, he served as Executive Director of the State of Indiana’s Emergency Management Agency and Director of the state’s Emergency Medical Services and its Department of Fire and Building Services, and earlier as Deputy Director for Emergency Management for the City of New York’s Emergency Medical Services.

Hauer also served as the Director of the Response to Emergencies and Disasters Institute (READI) at The George Washington University; where he worked with the Department of Homeland Security on first responder training for the National Capital Region (NCR) and was an assistant professor in the School of Public Health & Health Services and the School of Medicine. He also has advised Columbia University’s School of Public Health, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Stanford School of Medicine, and developed the first device for re-infusing shed mediastinal blood following cardiac surgery.