Europol image

Europol Launches Grants Scheme to Help Fight Organized Crime

Europol has launched an open-ended invitation to submit applications for funding of coordinated operational activities against individuals and organized crime networks that pose a high risk of serious and organized crime to EU Member States. It aims to provide targeted financing for activities of the operational task forces set up in accordance with Europol’s Standard Operating Procedure. 

Low-value grants (up to €60,000) will be provided to successful applicants to finance operational measures implemented by members of the established operational task forces throughout the year.

This is a new grants scheme launched by Europol in support of Member States’ efforts fighting organized and serious international crime, next to the existing grants awarded for activities carried out in the framework of the EU Policy Cycle / EMPACT.

Read more at Europol

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X
X