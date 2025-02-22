FBI Agents Association Sounds Alarm Over Potential Mass Firing of New Agents

In a strongly-worded letter to federal officials, the association representing over 14,000 active and retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents warned that nearly 1,000 FBI Special Agents could face termination due to a new federal workforce directive, potentially creating a devastating blow to national security from which it could take decades to recover.

The controversy stems from a January 20, 2025, memo from the Office of Personnel Management directing federal agencies to evaluate employees on probationary status. For the FBI, this could affect approximately 10% of its Special Agent workforce – agents who have already completed detailed background checks and extensive training that costs around $300,000 per agent, or $300 million total.

“Special Agents … are now finishing their mandatory probationary periods while actively engaged in critical field operations,” wrote Natalie Bara, President of the FBI Agents Association (FBIAA). “[They] are risking their lives … to serve warrants, conduct surveillance on gangs and narcotics traffickers, stop threats to national security, and protect vulnerable populations from predators,”

While supporting government efficiency efforts, Bara urged officials to follow previous precedent exempting national security and public safety positions from such workforce reductions. She called for immediate action from the administration to prevent what she described as a potentially crippling blow to the FBI’s operational capabilities.

The letter comes amid growing concerns about various security threats facing the nation, with the FBI playing a crucial role in counterterrorism, organized crime investigations, and public safety operations.

Read the full Letter to Congress on Probationary Employees.