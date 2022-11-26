53.7 F
FBI Conducts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Redstone Arsenal for the North Campus and Operations Building

The FBI’s goal for the North Campus is to foster innovation and produce actionable intelligence to aid in FBI investigations.

The FBI, along with its partners in the United States Army and Senator Richard Shelby, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of its North Campus. The FBI has completed over 30 projects on the North Campus in the past three years, 11 of which it is celebrating today.

The most significant of these facilities is the Operations Building, which will house over 1,300 personnel from a dozen FBI Divisions. The FBI’s ever-growing presence on Redstone Arsenal serves key operational and support components, from cyber and counterterrorism, to information technology, procurement, and budget analysis.

The FBI’s goal for the North Campus is to foster innovation and produce actionable intelligence to aid in FBI investigations. The North Campus will propel the FBI into the future, enabling collaboration between technical units and operational teams through state-of-the-art training venues.

The FBI appreciates the support and partnership of the Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville communities in helping advance this momentous project.

