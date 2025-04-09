40.9 F
FBI Creates Multiagent Bodyguard Team to Protect Dan Bongino

The former pro-Trump podcaster is the first deputy director to have a security detail. Full-time protection could require up to 20 agents, former officials said.

By Homeland Security Today
Dan Bongino being sworn in by Director of the FBI Kash Patel, March 17, 2025 (Photo: Federal Bureau of Investigation - @FBIDDBongino on X)

The FBI has issued a call for agents to voluntarily serve as bodyguards for Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a break from past practice in which the bureau’s No. 2 officials did not have security details, two current and two former FBI officials familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York police officer who became a wealthy pro-Trump podcaster, harshly criticized the bureau for years before President Donald Trump chose him to be deputy director.

Bongino, the first deputy director in FBI history who is not a career agent, has pledged to act in a nonpartisan manner.

