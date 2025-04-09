FBI Creates Multiagent Bodyguard Team to Protect Dan Bongino

The FBI has issued a call for agents to voluntarily serve as bodyguards for Deputy Director Dan Bongino, a break from past practice in which the bureau’s No. 2 officials did not have security details, two current and two former FBI officials familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York police officer who became a wealthy pro-Trump podcaster, harshly criticized the bureau for years before President Donald Trump chose him to be deputy director.

Bongino, the first deputy director in FBI history who is not a career agent, has pledged to act in a nonpartisan manner.

