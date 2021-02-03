FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge Speaks on Shooting in Which Two Agents Were Killed

FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro delivered the following remarks at a press conference regarding an agent-involved shooting in Sunrise, Florida, in which two FBI agents were killed and three were wounded. Remarks as delivered.

Good afternoon. My name is George Piro. I am the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Miami Field Office.

This is a dark day for the FBI.

Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Our sympathies are with their families and loved ones. We, the FBI Family, share in their loss.

As you may know by now, this morning, agents from this office and officers from other partner law enforcement agencies assembled in Sunrise, Florida, to serve a court-ordered federal search warrant for a violent crimes against children investigation.

FBI Miami conducts search warrants almost daily. They are an essential and important part of what we do and are thoroughly researched and meticulously planned to take into account any threats or dangers. The vast majority of these warrants occur without incident and the investigation continues.

The operation this morning in Sunrise ended tragically with the subject opening fire on the members of the search team. Five agents were struck by gunfire, resulting in the deaths of two agents, with the other three agents sustaining wounds of varying severity. Two of the wounded agents, both shot multiple times, were transported to a local hospital. One agent had his wounds treated at the scene.

The subject is also deceased. His name will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

It takes an incredibly special person to answer the call and do the heroic work of an FBI special agent. It requires self-sacrifice. It requires putting oneself in harm’s way, not once, but again and again.

Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do—to keep the American people safe. They were valuable members of our team. They will forever be heroes. We will always honor their ultimate sacrifice.

Dan Alfin was 36 years old. He was born in New York and joined the FBI in 2009 with his initial assignment to the FBI’s Albany, New York, office. He has been assigned to FBI Miami since 2017 and has worked crimes against children violations for over six years. He is survived by his wife and one child.

Laura Schwartzenberger was 43 years old. She was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and joined the FBI in 2005. Her initial assignment was with the FBI’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, office. She was reassigned to FBI Miami in 2010 and has worked crimes against children cases for over seven years. She is survived by her husband and two children.

The FBI is a family, and our chosen profession is fraught with danger. Today, this grim reality has taken two of our best from our family. We are saddened by the loss as we struggle to come to terms with what happened.

As we grieve their loss we will continue our mission to protect the American people.

Thank you.

Read more at FBI

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)