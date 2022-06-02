FBI Releases 2021 and First Quarter 2022 Statistics from the National Use-of-Force Data Collection

2021 Data Summary

For 2021, the FBI released national-level data based on a threshold of 60% participation by federal, state, local, tribal, and college/university sworn officers. At this level of participation, the FBI releases national data as ratios and percentages in terms of the most frequently reported responses to questions (in list format without actual counts).

Agencies submitted data concerning qualifying uses of force that included any action that resulted in the death or serious bodily injury2 of a person, or the discharge of a firearm at or in the direction of a person. If no qualifying incidents occurred, agencies submitted a zero report for that month. These data include those agencies that submitted at least one incident report or zero report for 2021. Please note, due to rounding, percentage totals may not add to 100%.

Type of Incident

In 2021, 50.7% of use-of-force incidents submitted to the FBI resulted in serious bodily injury of a person, 33.2% caused the death of a person, and 17% involved the discharge of a firearm at or in the direction of a person.

Reason for Initial Contact

The most reported reasons for initial contact in 2021 were as follows. (Because of rounding, numbers may not add to 100%.)

56.8% involved officers responding to unlawful or suspicious activities.

11.0% stemmed from traffic stops.

10.1% resulted from warrant services/court orders.

7.6% were for medical, mental health, or welfare checks on individuals.

3.2% followed routine patrols other than traffic stops.

2.7% involved follow-up investigations.

6.9% were unknown and unlikely to ever be known.

Type of Force Applied

The types of force reported to be used most often include firearms; hands, fists, or feet; electronic control devices; canines; and other.

Type of Resistance Encountered

In use-of-force incidents, officers most often encountered individuals who failed to comply with verbal commands or other types of passive resistance. Other types of resistance encountered included displaying a weapon at an officer or another individual, attempting to escape or flee custody, using a firearm against an officer or another individual, or resisting being handcuffed or arrested.

To protect the privacy of individuals involved in these use-of-force incidents, regional and state levels of analysis are not available with data that represents 60% participation. Datasets at the regional and state level contain smaller numbers of reported incidents and less variety within the data elements. These variables increase the risk of linking specific answers in the data to individuals involved in such incidents. The UCR Program is working diligently to develop new ways to maximize data transparency while fulfilling our responsibility to protect the privacy of all individuals.

Participation

Participation in the National Use-of-Force Data Collection, which began on January 1, 2019, is expected to continue to grow as more agencies become aware of this opportunity. When the percentage of officers represented in the data collection reaches 80% or greater, the FBI may present aggregated use-of-force data.