FBI Releases 2021 Crime in the Nation Statistics

Today, the FBI released detailed data on over 11 million criminal offenses reported to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) in 2021 via NIBRS, 2021; NIBRS Estimates, 2021; The Transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS): A Comparison of 2020 and 2021 NIBRS Estimates; and Crime in the United States (CIUS), 2021.

For years, the FBI’s UCR Program has provided annual snapshots of crime in the nation. This year, users will notice a difference in the data because it was exclusively collected via NIBRS in 2021. Both the NIBRS, 2021 and CIUS, 2021 releases are based solely on these NIBRS submissions.

Establishing NIBRS as the national standard for crime data provides the opportunity to know more about, and better understand, various facets of crime in our nation. NIBRS provides an avenue for the UCR Program to estimate the amount of arson committed each year, estimates on drug offenses by drug type, and victimization estimates. NIBRS also provides estimates on victim and arrestee demographics, including age, sex, and race.