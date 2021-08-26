FBI Releases 2021 First Quarter Participation Data from National Use-of-Force Data Collection

In July, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program released data from the National Use-of-Force Data Collection for the first quarter of 2021. From January to March 2021, 6,543 out of 18,514 federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies throughout the nation participated and provided data. The officers employed by these agencies represent 49% of federal, state, local, and tribal sworn officers in the U.S.

The FBI developed the National Use-of-Force Data Collection at the request of major law enforcement organizations. Participation by law enforcement agencies is voluntary. Participation details for federal agencies and states can be found on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer.

Read more at FBI

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)