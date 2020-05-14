FBI Washington Field Office Recognizes Police Week

FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) commemorates National Police Week by honoring the fallen and recognizing the service and sacrifice made by all law enforcement personnel and their families.

“This week, as we observe National Police Week, we remember our fallen colleagues in law enforcement,” said Timothy R. Slater, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “I would personally like to thank our law enforcement partners in the National Capital Region for their work, dedication, and sacrifice. We stand together every day as we protect our communities and the nation’s capital, even during a pandemic.”

Among the fallen the FBI Washington Field Office remembers are 14 colleagues who died in the line of duty while or after they served at WFO. All of the martyrs we honor embody the FBI’s motto of “Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity” through their loyalty and commitment to protecting our country and citizens. We remember their ultimate sacrifice, and remember their lives and dedication to the American people.

In 1962, Congress enacted a joint resolution, signed by President John F. Kennedy, declaring May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. This resolution also created National Police Week as an annual tribute to law enforcement service and sacrifice.

Read more at FBI

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)