FBI Washington Field Office Releases Video, Seeks Information on Assault on Member of the Media at U.S. Capitol

The FBI’s Washington Field Office (WFO) has released a new video of suspects in an assault on a member of the media during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and is seeking the public’s help to identify them.

The video released depicts two individuals suspected of assaulting a female member of the media inside the U.S. Capitol at approximately 2:45 p.m. on January 6. The two individuals are photograph numbers #174 and #175 on the FBI’s Capitol Violence Seeking Information Gallery.

It has been more than seven months since violent criminals breached the United States Capitol and committed a litany of federal criminal acts. With the assistance of hundreds of thousands of tips from the American people, the FBI has arrested more than 600 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots. The FBI previously released videos of individuals committing violent acts against law enforcement officers, and the public has helped us identify many of those individuals. Now, we are asking for help in identifying those who assaulted members of the media.

“The FBI is sworn to uphold the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, including the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press, and the right to peaceful assembly—we will investigate those who attempt to use violence to obstruct these freedoms,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “The FBI is grateful for the tips we have received from the public over the past seven months about violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and we continue to request the public’s help to identify individuals suspected of assaulting members of the media that day.”

To view photos and videos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence. If you have any information on the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery, please call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Please reference the photo number when calling or submitting information online.

