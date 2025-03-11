FBI’s Retired Supervisory Special Agent Dennis M. Wagner, Jr. Passes Away After 9/11-Related Illness

Dennis M. Wagner, Jr., a dedicated FBI Supervisory Special Agent and U.S. Army veteran, passed away peacefully at his home in Fairfax, Virginia, on March 5, 2025. His death follows a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer linked to his service at Ground Zero in the aftermath of 9/11.

A lifelong public servant, Wagner was born on April 8, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois. His commitment to his country began in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he served overseas during the First Gulf War before transitioning to a distinguished 20-year career with the FBI. His work in national security and intelligence earned him numerous accolades, including the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation in 2004 and the Attorney General’s Award for Excellence in 2005.

Beyond his career, Wagner was known for his adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors. Following his retirement, he traveled across the country, documenting his experiences through photography and spending time with family and friends. A passionate hiker, he trained to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail and completed over 100 miles in 2023 before illness forced him off the path. Among his trail companions, he was affectionately known as “Sneaky.”

Wagner’s service extended beyond his FBI duties. His contributions at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where he catalogued and preserved artifacts from the crash site, were a testament to his deep respect for the victims and their families. His efforts in the wake of 9/11 were part of a larger mission to honor those lost and ensure their memories endured.

His passing is another reminder of the lingering health toll on those who worked tirelessly at Ground Zero. Former FBI Special Agent Tom O’Connor reflected on Wagner’s service, stating, “Another hero passes from illness tied to service at 9/11 scenes. Please remember Dennis, his family and colleagues.”

The FBI also honored Wagner’s service, posting on X.com, “The FBI sends our condolences to the family and friends of retired Supervisory Special Agent Dennis M. Wagner, Jr. SSA Wagner was assigned to the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site following the September11 attacks. He died March 5 from an illness attributed to his work.”

Wagner is survived by his wife, Julia (Hamacher) Wagner, and his children, Petra Wagner and Bret Wagner (Erika Killion). His dedication, kindness, and unwavering sense of duty leave a lasting legacy among those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A memorial mass will be held at Saint Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 10500 Zion Drive, Fairfax, VA, on March 14 at 1:00 pm, with a final military salute in the entrance hall before the service and a reception in St. Joseph’s Hall immediately afterward. A celebration of life will take place on March 15 at Bret and Erika’s home in Alexandria.