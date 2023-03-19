Federal Firearms Licensee and Boston Man Indicted for Firearm Trafficking and Straw Purchasing Conspiracy

A Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) and a Boston man have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly conspiring to illegally traffic and straw purchase firearms.

Cory Daigle, 29, of Revere, and Gustavo Rodriguez, 20 of Boston, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to make false statements in records required to be kept by an FFL and one count of aiding and abetting making false statements in records required to be kept by an FFL. Shakim Grant, 21, of Boston, was charged by Information with the same offenses. Daigle was also indicted on one count of trafficking in firearms, one count of illegal possession of a machine gun and one count of receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm. In January 2023, Daigle, Grant and Rodriguez were charged by criminal complaint.

According to the indictment, from in or about August 2022 through November 2022, Daigle and Rodriguez conspired to create false entries in records required to be maintained by Daigle, an FFL, in order to conceal the illegal sale of multiple firearms via Grant to Rodriguez, who could not lawfully purchase or possess firearms. Specifically, it is alleged that Daigle and Grant made and signed false representations on required forms to disguise Rodriguez’s identity as the true firearm purchaser. Rodriguez is prohibited from possessing a firearm. It is further alleged that the defendants attempted to coverup the illegal straw purchase by providing false information to law enforcement.

“Straw purchases are serious crimes that can result in deadly firearms getting into the hands of people the law strictly prohibits from possessing them. Frequently, we find that gun violence, including shootings and murders, is committed with an illegally obtained firearm by prohibited individuals, whether they are unlicensed, underage or precluded due to criminal history. In fact, that is exactly what is alleged to have happened here. Mr. Rodriguez does not have a license to legally possess or carry firearms and is banned from having a firearm in Massachusetts based on his age. Through excellent investigative work, authorities were led to an alleged straw purchaser, Grant, and Daigle, a Federal Firearms Licensee and gun vendor at a mill in Littleton, Massachusetts which has been publicly reported to be the largest congregation of gun vendors at a single address in the country. We allege that these individuals circumvented the law to knowingly engage in a straw purchase,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “This criminal conspiracy came to light in the wake of a violent shooting in Boston. These types of crimes can have real and life altering consequences. We pledge to aggressively combat the illegal trafficking of firearms in our Commonwealth and to hold all participants – not just the buyers – in straw purchases accountable.”

“When you buy a gun for someone who is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm, you could be buying yourself time in federal prison,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, Boston Field Division. “The surge of gun violence in our cities is being fueled by individuals who circumvent the law and put firearms in the wrong hands. Our mission is clear and we will continue working with our partners to stop the flow of illegal firearm transfers that fuel the cycles of violence.”

The charge of conspiracy to make false statements in records required to be kept by an FFL provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of aiding and abetting making false statements in records required to be kept by an FFL provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of trafficking in firearms provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of illegal possession of a machine gun provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

U.S. Attorney Rollins, ATF Boston SAC Ferguson and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox made the announcement today. Valuable assistance in the investigation was provided by the Revere Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke A. Goldworm of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Read more at the Justice Department