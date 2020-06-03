Federal Protective Service Statement on Oakland Shooting

On Friday May 29, in an ambush-style, drive-by shooting in Oakland, Calif., two Federal Protective Service Protective Security Officers were shot resulting in the death of PSO David Patrick Underwood and the severe wounding of his partner. The entire Federal Protective Service family mourns the death of PSO Underwood and anticipates the recovery of the other officer. Our condolences and deepest sympathies go out to both families.

Over the last several days, the Federal Protective Service has experienced an unprecedented level of threats and attacks against Federal facilities. In response to ongoing civil unrest, the Federal Protective Service has enhanced its law enforcement presence and taken a number of precautions at those protected facilities, and are standing with our state, local and federal partners to protect the safety of our Federal workforce, critical infrastructure, and Federal property in light of these demonstrations and direct threats.

Federal Protective Service law enforcement officers and Protective Security Officers are on the front line, and we will continue to support peaceful demonstration and free speech. However, we will not tolerate acts of violence, vandalism, or willful destruction of Federal property.

