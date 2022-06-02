Federal Resources Available to Support Youth After a Mass Shooting

OJJDP and the federal Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs are offering resources on youth.gov to help youth, families, educators, and others cope with and discuss community trauma in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Resources include a Disaster Distress Helpline from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that provides 24/7 crisis counseling. SAMHSA resources also include psychological first aid to assist young people and families impacted by mass shootings.

The Office of Justice Programs is also offering help to victims and their families, first responders, and other professionals that are providing support during this difficult time.

