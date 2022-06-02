73.4 F
Federal Resources Available to Support Youth After a Mass Shooting

Resources include a Disaster Distress Helpline from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that provides 24/7 crisis counseling.

By Homeland Security Today

OJJDP and the federal Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs are offering resources on youth.gov to help youth, families, educators, and others cope with and discuss community trauma in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Resources include a Disaster Distress Helpline from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that provides 24/7 crisis counseling. SAMHSA resources also include psychological first aid to assist young people and families impacted by mass shootings.

The Office of Justice Programs is also offering help to victims and their families, first responders, and other professionals that are providing support during this difficult time. View the resources:

Read more at youth.gov

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

