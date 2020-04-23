FEMA Makes Additional $100 Million Available to Firefighters for COVID-19 Response

Fire service organizations nationwide with membership on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will soon be able to apply for a share of $100 million in funding to purchase personal protective equipment and supplies. The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through FEMA Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program (AFGP).

FEMA will begin accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant – COVID-19 Supplemental Program (AFG-S) on Tuesday, April 28. The deadline for applications is May 15. AFG-S provides direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical service organizations and state fire training academies.

Those who would like to start planning their application before the application period can access the Notice of Funding Opportunity and technical assistance tools on the FEMA website. If you have questions about the technical assistance tools, e-mail the AFG Grants Help Desk or call at (866) 274-0960. The AFG Help Desk is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, Monday – Friday.

The online AFG-S Grant Program application is available through the AFGP FEMA Grants Outcomes (GO) application portal.

All users have their own FEMA GO account. Users can view a FEMA GO Account Creation User Guide AFGP website or downloaded to your computer.

Read more at FEMA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)