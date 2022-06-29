Find the Missing Link with JusticeConnect

JusticeConnect is a secure platform that helps with information sharing and partnership development for law enforcement agencies in a secure environment.

JusticeConnect provides tools for law enforcement organizations and personnel to share information and leverage each other’s knowledge. These tools include ways to form groups of shared interests or concerns, conduct research, distribute information, or network with other professionals.

JusticeConnect is accessible within the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP). Users can easily create a JusticeConnect profile within a few minutes, and then the user can access JusticeConnect with a single click on the LEEP homepage.

However, JusticeConnect is not automatically available to all LEEP users. LEEP users must update their profile settings to opt-in to JusticeConnect.

How might your agency use JusticeConnect?

For example, a law enforcement agency located on a highway might find this effective for combating crimes such as drug trafficking between states. Several different agencies can encounter drug trafficking incidents along the highway. If each agency tries to engage in its own separate investigative and patrol activities, it is likely the agencies may not detect connections in criminal activities. Coordinating with the other agencies and sharing information on similar crimes of interest can increase the effectiveness of solving these crimes and enhance public safety.

To be effective, your agency might decide to set up a task force with other involved agencies. JusticeConnect provides tools to help make task forces more collaborative. You can create a community that will include the affected agencies. You can do this easily by selecting “Create a Community” in the “Communities” tab at the top of the JusticeConnect homepage. Then you can tailor your community with options like graphics, topic forums, and access controls. You can also create subcommunities with their own access controls.

One useful feature is the ability to create an activity and track progress. In the example of the drug trafficking task force, you can create an activity that looks at research on peak trafficking times. Then you can create the steps of developing a patrol schedule, communicating the schedule to members, and planning a time to assess the result. You or members can update the activities, post additional information, or mark the steps as completed. You can assign activities to specific members or allow the group to complete activities.

You can also use a variety of other features and options to make JusticeConnect an effective tool for law enforcement. With JusticeConnect, users can:

Create communities of special interest, such as law enforcement agencies in a certain geographic area, certain types of agencies, professionals involved in a certain case, or those interested in a certain topic

Copy the format or settings of an existing community

Post documents, graphics, or files that others can access

Follow, unfollow, contact, or notify other users

Share information with other users via blogs, polls, surveys, forums, and wikis

Create and update blogs for unrestricted viewing or for followers

How can you get started using JusticeConnect?

JusticeConnect is a standard feature for LEEP users. LEEP users can simply click on the JusticeConnect tab in LEEP to get started. For assistance, call the LEEP Help Desk at 888-334-4536 or email helpdesk@leo.gov.

